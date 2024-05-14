Accidents on Tyrol’s roads cost 980 million euros

80 km/h on open roads a requirement

According to VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky, a lower speed in road traffic is a key lever for reducing the number of accidents: "A lower speed means a shorter stopping distance, which reduces the number of accidents and the severity of injuries." As in many other European countries, she is calling for a speed limit of 80 instead of 100 km/h on open roads. She is also in favor of including the offence of driving while using a cell phone in the offender register.