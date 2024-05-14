Work instead of romance
How Frederik and Mary spend their 20th wedding anniversary
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. After some very turbulent months, they don't have much time for romance. On the contrary, the day is completely timed and not exactly planned for a love anniversary.
Frederik and Mary spend the special day on a business trip, of all things. The royal couple, who were only enthroned in January, arrive in the morning for their first state visit to Norway, where they rush from one appointment to the next.
A full schedule
After a reception at the Royal Palace in Oslo, they attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the national memorial to the victims of the war and meet the Speaker of Parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. After lunch, a visit to the Oslo Science Lab is on the agenda and a gala dinner with King Harald is planned for the evening. There is not much time for personal plans.
Porcelain wedding after affair rumors
And this despite the fact that the porcelain wedding, as the 20th wedding anniversary is also known, is an important anniversary for any married couple. It symbolizes the stability and permanence of marriage, which, like fine porcelain, grows in beauty and value over time.
For Frederik and Mary, it was actually an even more important date after rumors of an affair between the king and a Mexican celebrity had circulated the previous year.
The love story of Frederik and Mary, who have ruled Denmark since the abdication of Queen Margrethe II on 14 January 2024, has always been considered a fairytale.
"Kindred spirits"
When advertising expert Mary Donaldson met Frederik in a bar in Sydney in the summer of 2000 during the Olympic Games, she had no idea that she was looking at the Danish crown prince and a crowd of Danish aristocrats. "Half an hour later, someone came up to me and said: 'Do you actually know who these people are?", Mary recounted the fateful encounter in an interview a few years ago.
The daughter of a Scottish university lecturer who had emigrated to Australia and the attractive Danish aristocratic scion fell in love. "It wasn't just infatuation, but the feeling of having found a kindred spirit," Frederik told the newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad in retrospect.
The Queen's blessing
The two began a long-distance relationship with many visits to each other, which they were able to keep secret for a long time. It was not until October 2003 that their engagement was officially announced.
On May 14, 2004, Mary and Frederik married in Copenhagen - with the full blessing of the Queen, who said in an interview in 2015 that she was immediately taken with her daughter-in-law.
Mary and Frederik have now been married for 20 years and the couple have four children: 18-year-old Christian, who is set to become king after his father, 17-year-old Princess Isabella and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
