Dating apps: opportunity or waste of time?

Dating apps give you access to a large number of people from the comfort of your own home that you might otherwise never have met. Filters also make it possible to specify from the outset which age or character traits and hobbies you find interesting. This increases the chance that you will really match. One criticism, however, is that the often purely external assessment of people encourages superficiality. And in the end, you can never be sure whether you're being fooled - scams are unfortunately not uncommon.