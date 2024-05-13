Large additional requirement
Judges call for additional posts “in the near future”
The Association of Austrian Judges (RIV) is calling for more than 100 additional posts at district and regional courts "in the near future". According to RIV President Gernot Kanduth, this number is necessary to cover the actual demand. In fact, the additional demand is already even higher.
In the run-up to the Judges' Week, which begins on Tuesday in Graz, Kanduth also criticized the "practice that has been established (and criticized) for many years in numerous assessment procedures of apparently underestimating the additional judicial requirements associated with the implementation of a new law". And even the - underestimated - additional posts would not be made available to the courts because the necessary amendment to the Federal Finance Act was not adopted.
"Additional costs not adequately recognized"
As the most recent example, he cited the planned new regulation of the reimbursement of defense costs. Only two additional posts are planned for this, or even just one in 2024. "An average effort of just 15 to 20 minutes quantified for the processing" of such an application for reimbursement of costs is "not comprehensible". In addition, the regulation will probably lead to an increase in the involvement of defense lawyers in the main hearing.
"From a legal policy perspective, we welcome the new regulation. However, it is incomprehensible and unacceptable that the additional work to be expected is not adequately recognized and taken into account," said Kanduth. "This approach thwarts all efforts to strengthen the administration of justice."
