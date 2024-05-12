Ilzer: “The last game won’t be a walk in the park”

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "Immediately after the final whistle, the disappointment was palpable because we already had one hand on the championship trophy. Now we have to concentrate and focus on preparing for the last game and then secure the championship title at home with our fans. There's absolutely no reason to go home with our heads down. The starting position is wonderful. It's also valuable that Salzburg are under pressure to win against this strong LASK. But we don't want to look so much at Salzburg, we want to bring our game to the pitch. Then we'll manage to win the double and take both titles away from Salzburg. That will be our focus, that we are supported by our fans and celebrate the title together. Now it's a matter of getting to the finish line, and that's never easy. The last game won't be a walk in the park either."