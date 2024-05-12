All votes
Ilzer: “The last game won’t be a walk in the park”
The title in the Austrian Football League will not be decided until the final round on Whit Sunday. "Now it's all about getting to the finish line, and that's never easy. The last game won't be a walk in the park either," said Sturm coach Christian Ilzer. You can read what else the players and coaches had to say about today's Bundesliga matches here.
Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "Immediately after the final whistle, the disappointment was palpable because we already had one hand on the championship trophy. Now we have to concentrate and focus on preparing for the last game and then secure the championship title at home with our fans. There's absolutely no reason to go home with our heads down. The starting position is wonderful. It's also valuable that Salzburg are under pressure to win against this strong LASK. But we don't want to look so much at Salzburg, we want to bring our game to the pitch. Then we'll manage to win the double and take both titles away from Salzburg. That will be our focus, that we are supported by our fans and celebrate the title together. Now it's a matter of getting to the finish line, and that's never easy. The last game won't be a walk in the park either."
Christian Jauk (Sturm president): "I knew that if we wanted to achieve something big, we would have to suffer. Of course, I secretly hoped otherwise. I'm not worried, the team is in good shape. Now we have to be humble for the last 90 minutes and stay grounded. Dear Sturm family, please put a lot of energy into the last 90 minutes. We want to see the jam in injury time."
Thomas Darazs (LASK coach): "It was a very good game from which we can learn a lot. We actually wanted to win the game, but it was an important game to hopefully draw important conclusions from. That we hopefully learn to recognize situations better and find better solutions. The 1:1 was an obvious mistake, it was absolutely necessary that we played like that today. These are the things we can do better: Staying brave until the end. It's completely irrelevant to us who becomes champions. The only thing that matters to us is that we put in the best performance next week."
Comments on TSV Hartberg - Red Bull Salzburg (1:5):
Onur Cinel (Salzburg coach): "Basically, a lot was as we imagined it would be. We knew that Hartberg are a really good team, but on the other hand we also knew that it could be an opportunity for us. At the moment, I just feel lucky because I saw a real team on the pitch today. A team that really marches, that isn't too shy to make the last few meters to defend everything away. That was the most important thing for me today, regardless of the result. Now we have another small final in front of our home crowd, in front of our fans. We have to play our game, we have to perform as a team like we did today to give ourselves a chance."
Markus Schopp (Hartberg coach): "I think we got off to a great start. In truth, we made them so strong afterwards, the second goal was also completely unnecessary. Then it just happens in a flash, and when you're 2-0 down, it's always difficult against Salzburg. I always had the feeling that something was possible. Of course we have to do a lot better in finishing when we have the chances. But you just can't make those mistakes. Individual mistakes are part of it, of course. But we have to admit to ourselves that we have one or two players who made one or two more mistakes today."
Comments on Austria Klagenfurt - Rapid (0:1):
Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "It's a shame, we wanted to say goodbye to our fans with a good result. Unfortunately, we didn't manage that, although I was very satisfied with our performance before the break. Then we let the quick goal, when some of us were obviously still in the dressing room, take the match out of our hands. We then found our way back into the game, but the big scoring chances were missing - and luck, too, when I think of Irving's shot off the bar."
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "We are glad and happy that we won. I wasn't at all happy with the first 45 minutes, then we made some changes and things went better, at least for the first 20 minutes after the change of ends. In the end it was a defensive battle, but it's not easy to play against Klagenfurt. At least we beat the stadium curse this time. The manner was not so important this time, but the three points."
