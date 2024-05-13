Reader reactions
Krone series: When living is increasingly becoming a luxury
In the "Krone" series "What has happened? What needs to happen?" readers provide suggestions and write how they assess the work of the Salzburg state government.
Once again, it becomes clear that the ongoing concreting over of our homeland, uncontrolled growth in property deals and escalating housing prices are causing criticism in both urban and rural areas.
"I was at Pass Thurn today. Concrete gold is flourishing there. The locals are shaking their heads, the investors and some companies are rejoicing, but that probably or anyway falls under contaminated sites. I haven't noticed our provincial government so far, it will probably be permanently on the election campaign trail," Renate Ratzenböck points out.
Stop speculation with land
"Building land in municipalities only for locals, not for oligarchs and the rich, and high taxes on second homes," demands another reader. The example of Kitzbühel shows the extent to which the sell-off of the homeland can take on. Questionable deals are one of the triggers for the sky-high prices of housing.
Josef Blank from Elsbethen criticizes: "One of the biggest construction sites in this city is the unaffordable housing, although the governor once said that there is no housing shortage in Salzburg, otherwise there would be many more homeless people in the city!" Erich Holfeld also sees housing as an urgent problem for state policy: "Never before have fewer subsidized rental apartments been built in Salzburg."
