Music in her blood
Styrian woman takes the harmonica crown
Sensational! At the age of just 16, Styrian Klara Missebner was crowned world harmonica champion in East Tyrol. Two years ago, Klara had already won the title in the junior class.
Klara Missebner (16) from Langenwang began her musical success story at the tender age of five. Inspired by her two older brothers, Felix and Bruno, who were both already playing an instrument at the time, she started playing the harmonica. "It was so much fun straight away and I practiced a lot," says the passionate musician about her beginnings.
Taking the harmonica world by storm
The Harmonica World Championships took place in Außervillgraten in East Tyrol from May 9 to 12 this year. With a captivating performance and an impressive achievement, Klara Missebner won the title of world champion at the age of just 16. Celebrated as junior champion just two years ago, Klara proved this year that she has the talent and determination to stand at the top of the podium in the adult class too. Klara impressed both the audience and the judges with her exceptional skills and charisma on stage.
When you achieve such a big dream as the world champion title, you know that every single minute you spent practicing was worth it.
Klara Mißebner, Weltmeisterin auf der steirischen Harmonika
A lot of hard work and passion have brought the student from Langenwang to this point. In the week before the World Championships, the determined 16-year-old even had to put school on the back burner for a short time so that she could rehearse all day - and it paid off.
"It feels unreal to experience this moment," said Klara, beaming with happiness after her victory. "I would like to thank everyone who believed in me and supported me along the way." Thanks also go to teacher Ludwig Gruber, who has always accompanied her on her way to becoming the queen of the harmonica.
Musical family trio
With the long-awaited title in the bag and continuing to enjoy making music, she now wants to focus on performing as part of a trio. Together with her brothers Felix and Bruno, who play guitar and double bass, she has formed the Missebner Trio since 2014.
"We travel a lot, throughout Austria and this year also internationally - we are performing in Switzerland, South Tyrol and Germany," reports the 16-year-old and hopes for more musical highlights.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
