Styrian woman takes the harmonica crown

Taking the harmonica world by storm

The Harmonica World Championships took place in Außervillgraten in East Tyrol from May 9 to 12 this year. With a captivating performance and an impressive achievement, Klara Missebner won the title of world champion at the age of just 16. Celebrated as junior champion just two years ago, Klara proved this year that she has the talent and determination to stand at the top of the podium in the adult class too. Klara impressed both the audience and the judges with her exceptional skills and charisma on stage.