Over 10,000 euros gone
Rain of money promised: Tyrolean woman ripped off on the web
A 36-year-old woman from Innsbruck actually wanted to increase her fortune with supposedly reputable investment transactions. But nothing came of the promised windfall. The woman fell victim to unscrupulous internet fraudsters.
The 36-year-old came across an ad on a social media platform at the beginning of April. It was about investments - and promised quick cash profits. The woman clicked on the link and completed a registration.
Money transferred to a Swiss account
"As a result, she was contacted by telephone by an alleged broker who immediately persuaded her to make an initial transfer of a low three-digit euro amount to a Swiss account," reported the police.
False promises of winnings
In the following weeks, the woman was repeatedly contacted and kept up to date. A few days ago, she was finally tricked into believing that she had already won over 10,000 euros with her initial deposit and that a payout was imminent.
Money suddenly ended up in another account
The 36-year-old then provided the user number and pin code via another link. "After confirming the push TAN, the money was mistakenly transferred to her trading account and not to her current account. After the 36-year-old attempted to transfer the money from her trading account to her current account, the transfer was made to a Liechtenstein bank account," the investigators explain.
All in all, the victim suffered losses in the low five-digit euro range.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
