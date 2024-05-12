Free access
Sunbathing areas on lakes as big as 65 soccer pitches
Summertime is bathing time. And many people seek to cool off in their local lakes. However, this is not always easy because there is often no free access. But: 97 properties on 14 bodies of water have this free access: the province of Upper Austria is now investing half a million euros in the infrastructure.
For years, there have been discussions in Upper Austria about how to maintain access to the local lakes for everyone. After all, it is becoming increasingly difficult to simply go for a swim in one of the province's numerous lakes because many of the access points are privately owned. There have been repeated heated discussions in the state parliament about how to ensure access for everyone.
Swimming in 14 lakes
It's good that the state of Upper Austria is doing its bit and providing publicly accessible bathing areas. From Aufham am Attersee to Zell am Moos am Zellersee - the state real estate company owns a total of 97 properties on 14 lakes throughout the state. "This means we can guarantee free lake access in many cases," says LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). "We are lucky that our landscape is beautiful and that our lakes have drinking water quality almost everywhere. So it's only natural that people want to go swimming when the weather is fine. After all, Upper Austria is a real bathing paradise. Thanks to the state's efforts, we can provide most people in Upper Austria with free access to lakes."
Many sunbathing areas
If you want to lie in the sun after swimming or spend a whole day by the water, there is plenty of space available. 474,265 square meters of sunbathing areas are available. This corresponds to the size of around 65 soccer pitches.
New jetties and a new buffet
And because people want a functioning infrastructure in addition to the cooling waters, the province of Upper Austria is also investing money. "This year, over half a million euros will be invested in the infrastructure," emphasizes the provincial governor. The money will primarily go towards the renewal of jetty facilities. In Litzlberg am Attersee, the bathing buffet building is also being completely rebuilt and modernized. Incidentally, the ongoing operation of the bathing areas costs as much as 800,000 euros a year.
