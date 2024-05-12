Sunbathing areas on lakes as big as 65 soccer pitches

Swimming in 14 lakes

It's good that the state of Upper Austria is doing its bit and providing publicly accessible bathing areas. From Aufham am Attersee to Zell am Moos am Zellersee - the state real estate company owns a total of 97 properties on 14 lakes throughout the state. "This means we can guarantee free lake access in many cases," says LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). "We are lucky that our landscape is beautiful and that our lakes have drinking water quality almost everywhere. So it's only natural that people want to go swimming when the weather is fine. After all, Upper Austria is a real bathing paradise. Thanks to the state's efforts, we can provide most people in Upper Austria with free access to lakes."