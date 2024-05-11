Finally old enough to live in a shared flat

More independent and active through shared flat living

Everyone here gives each other the space they need. Some are friends, others are simply polite to each other. Only if someone hasn't come for breakfast after an hour is there a knock on the door, otherwise never. From Zechmeister's point of view, the shared flats are a benefit for everyone: residents get support where they need it, if they don't help each other anyway. As a result, they also remain more active and independent for longer than if they were living alone or with all-round care.