Starting shot is the derby dress rehearsal

Team Salzburg are eagerly awaiting their debut appearance in the Volksgarten (11 a.m. with the start of the doubles) against Steyr. "We're aiming for a win at the start. That would give us a good starting position in the battle for the semi-finals and to stay in the league," explains Salzburg returnee Gabriel Schmidt. But he also adds: "Steyr can line up really toxic though, plus there are always a lot of question marks before the first matchday."