Free Comic Book Day attracts young readers this year

The first Free Comic Book Day took place fourteen years ago. Since then, this event has developed rapidly! This year, for the first time, only children's comics will be distributed. You can choose from a total of 21 comics for children and young people and take an exclusive sample home with you. The comics are published in a special format (17 x 24 centimeters, with 32, 48 or 62 pages) especially for the Free Comic Book Day and are also popular with collectors.