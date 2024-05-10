Children's comics for everyone
Free Comic Book Day attracts young readers this year
May 11, 2024 is Free Kids Comic Book Day! Numerous comic and book shops, libraries and bookshops are also taking part in Austria. A colorful selection of 21 comics, from superheroes, Franco-Belgian adventures, to well-known characters from the Disney universe, to brand new independent comic characters, is waiting for many young, old, small, big comic fans!
The first Free Comic Book Day took place fourteen years ago. Since then, this event has developed rapidly! This year, for the first time, only children's comics will be distributed. You can choose from a total of 21 comics for children and young people and take an exclusive sample home with you. The comics are published in a special format (17 x 24 centimeters, with 32, 48 or 62 pages) especially for the Free Comic Book Day and are also popular with collectors.
The Free Comic Book Day for Kids will of course feature the usual suspects: in addition to Batman and Spider-Man, the young target group will see a reunion with Idefix and the Unbreakable, Pokémon Journeys and Miraculous from the children's TV program. Netflix's streaming hit The Prince of Dragons is included here, as is the free booklet for Donald Duck's 90th birthday. The colorful selection impresses with strong protagonists, outstanding illustration styles, well-known cult characters and diverse themes.
On Free Comic Book Day, comics are available while stocks last. You can find all participating retailers and libraries online HERE!
Take part & win
We are giving away a very special prize to celebrate Free Comic Book Day for Kids: a complete set with all 21 issues of Free Comic Book Day for Kids 2024 as well as other selected comics from participating publishers. And as a consolation prize, there are 2 more packages with fresh comic reading material! Simply fill out the form below to take part. The closing date for entries is May 14, 2024, 9 a.m.
