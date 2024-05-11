Jewelry worth 40,000 euros stolen from bedside cabinet

Focus on senior citizens

The crime scene should be easy to access, the coup must be carried out quickly and the risk of being caught must be low. This was the result of a survey of imprisoned criminals. Many of them specifically target older residents. In contrast to younger people, who usually have their money in the bank, senior citizens keep a lot more valuables and cash in the house, the criminals assume. And they are on the lookout for signs of pensioners' homes, such as curtains.