New background information
“Schilling affair”: Greens face acid test
New accusations and background information on the affair surrounding the EU leadership candidate. She has now also spoken out on social media.
The next act in the political drama surrounding Lena Schilling. New allegations have now emerged. And a former member of parliament is speaking out and contradicting the party leadership. And - according to "Krone" information - there is likely to be a lot of internal rumbling within the Greens. Also in the federal states. They are facing a crucial test.
EU top candidate Schilling has been in the spotlight for several days. Numerous (anonymous) people have made serious accusations against the 23-year-old via the "Standard" newspaper. She is said to have made several false allegations about third parties, causing them problems that in some cases threatened their existence. These include two well-known journalists. The allegations relate to alleged affairs and sexual harassment.
Now Clemens Stammler has come forward - also via "Standard". In response to the press conference in which the Green Party leadership, including club leader Sigi Maurer and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, backed their EU candidate and spoke of "anonymous drivel", sexism and an "organized campaign".
Stammler was forced to resign as a member of parliament last October after he choked a journalist in a Viennese club. The journalist had come to the aid of a female activist who - according to her own account - had been harassed by the drunken Stammler. This activist was - as we now know - Lena Schilling. Stammler criticized the Greens for not trying to clarify the allegations of harassment, "the cause of the entire dispute".
Schilling's reaction: "Sigi is a friend"
Schilling is now also said to have accused club leader Maurer of having affairs. Maurer is also said to have been abusive towards her. On Friday, the EU candidate spoke out about the new allegations. She denied the allegations of assault and stated via X: "Sigi is a friend and I am happy to have her in my life." She continued: "Yes, I've heard rumors about affairs in my life and then passed them on without giving them much thought."
Important Greens do not want to comment openly, but there is concern about the possible impact of the affair on the upcoming elections. However, there is also the assessment that the story will have a solidarizing effect.
"Always brutally damaging"
Opinion researcher Christoph Haselmayer (IFDD), on the other hand, says: "Internal disputes are always brutally damaging before elections. At the moment, the other parties don't even need to get involved with the Greens."
