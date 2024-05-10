These stars went from “broke” to movie star

Chris Pratt: Not enough money for a plane ticket to the set

Chris Pratt was living almost penniless in a tent on the beach in Maui when he found out that he had booked a role in a movie in Los Angeles. In the "Smartless" podcast, the "Jurassic World" star revealed that he almost didn't make it to the set: "I only had 60 dollars, which wasn't enough for a plane ticket from Hawaii to California." Luckily, the producer of the movie laid out the money for him and "I never went back to Maui".