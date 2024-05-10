Let's go
Airy through and over the Leutasch Geisterklamm gorge
The Geisterklamm gorge promises an adventure for the whole family. You follow the Leutascher Ache on an "iron path" to Mittenwald. The highlight - in the truest sense of the word - is the panoramic bridge.
To the left of the parking lot, we first walk along the wide footpath towards the "Geisterklamm entrance". After a good 600 meters, we turn left downhill to the start of the climbing route. Unlike other gorges, this one is not made of wood but is a steel construction with an airy grid floor.
Tales of ghosts
The path initially runs almost level to the right above the Ache river, with ghosts "telling" interesting facts about the gorge at stations along the way.
75 meters above the Ache
We soon cross the first bridge, follow the "Panoramabrücke" (panorama bridge) on the other side and continue our hike - initially a short climb - along the path on the other side of the gorge high above the stream. The spectacular panoramic bridge, which spans the gorge at a lofty height of 75 meters, is quickly reached. From the bridge, you can see the Karwendel mountains.
Return from this vantage point and walk a few meters up towards the "Wasserfallsteig" - now you leave the gorge.
Geisterklamm gorge (Leutasch)
- Valley town: Leutasch
- Starting point: Paid parking lot (approx. 1020 m) in Leutasch/Schanz on the road from Leutasch to Mittenwald
- Route: Climbing trail, path, road or footpath
- Equipment: sturdy shoes
- Prerequisite: a head for heights
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Leutascher Klammstüberl at the starting point (Mittenwalder Klammkiosk from Whitsun)
- Legend of the gorge spirit: The gorge spirit looks after everyone. But now he doesn't feel like it any more. His two friends Flora and Einstein try to convince him to stay in the gorge.
- Public transport: Bus from Seefeld train station to the starting point
- Difference in altitude: a good 150 meters in ascent and descent (entire loop)
- Length: around 4.5 km in total
- Walking time: around 1 hour and 45 minutes for the entire loop (without stopping at stations or information boards)
The trail soon descends into Bavaria just before Mittenwald to the exit of the gorge. As the waterfall trail is still closed here, you have to cross the bridge at the Mittenwald gorge kiosk and hike up the forest road beyond the gorge. We then follow the signs for "Leutasch" and a path leads upwards. This turns into a road (detour to the panoramic bridge possible) and brings us back to the starting point (lastly the same route as the outward journey).
