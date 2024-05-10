Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Let's go

Airy through and over the Leutasch Geisterklamm gorge

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 17:00

The Geisterklamm gorge promises an adventure for the whole family. You follow the Leutascher Ache on an "iron path" to Mittenwald. The highlight - in the truest sense of the word - is the panoramic bridge.

comment0 Kommentare

To the left of the parking lot, we first walk along the wide footpath towards the "Geisterklamm entrance". After a good 600 meters, we turn left downhill to the start of the climbing route. Unlike other gorges, this one is not made of wood but is a steel construction with an airy grid floor.

Tales of ghosts
The path initially runs almost level to the right above the Ache river, with ghosts "telling" interesting facts about the gorge at stations along the way.

You can also experience thundering water on the hike through the narrow gorge. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
You can also experience thundering water on the hike through the narrow gorge.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

75 meters above the Ache
We soon cross the first bridge, follow the "Panoramabrücke" (panorama bridge) on the other side and continue our hike - initially a short climb - along the path on the other side of the gorge high above the stream. The spectacular panoramic bridge, which spans the gorge at a lofty height of 75 meters, is quickly reached. From the bridge, you can see the Karwendel mountains.

Return from this vantage point and walk a few meters up towards the "Wasserfallsteig" - now you leave the gorge.

Geisterklamm gorge (Leutasch)

  • Valley town: Leutasch
  • Starting point: Paid parking lot (approx. 1020 m) in Leutasch/Schanz on the road from Leutasch to Mittenwald
  • Route: Climbing trail, path, road or footpath
  • Equipment: sturdy shoes
  • Prerequisite: a head for heights
  • Children: from baby age
  • Mountain buggy: no
  • Refreshments: Leutascher Klammstüberl at the starting point (Mittenwalder Klammkiosk from Whitsun)
  • Legend of the gorge spirit: The gorge spirit looks after everyone. But now he doesn't feel like it any more. His two friends Flora and Einstein try to convince him to stay in the gorge.
  • Public transport: Bus from Seefeld train station to the starting point
  • Difference in altitude: a good 150 meters in ascent and descent (entire loop)
  • Length: around 4.5 km in total
  • Walking time: around 1 hour and 45 minutes for the entire loop (without stopping at stations or information boards)

The trail soon descends into Bavaria just before Mittenwald to the exit of the gorge. As the waterfall trail is still closed here, you have to cross the bridge at the Mittenwald gorge kiosk and hike up the forest road beyond the gorge. We then follow the signs for "Leutasch" and a path leads upwards. This turns into a road (detour to the panoramic bridge possible) and brings us back to the starting point (lastly the same route as the outward journey).

Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf