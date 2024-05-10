Airy through and over the Leutasch Geisterklamm gorge

The trail soon descends into Bavaria just before Mittenwald to the exit of the gorge. As the waterfall trail is still closed here, you have to cross the bridge at the Mittenwald gorge kiosk and hike up the forest road beyond the gorge. We then follow the signs for "Leutasch" and a path leads upwards. This turns into a road (detour to the panoramic bridge possible) and brings us back to the starting point (lastly the same route as the outward journey).