Salzburg’s tennis does not give women a platform

Silver lining on the horizon?

But because they still want to play at the highest level, they move to other provinces. Arabella Koller serves for Ried, Karolin Kirchtag for Mödling and Emma Leitner fights for points for Bludenz. "We have a lot of good players and would like them to play for Salzburg clubs," emphasizes Mild, who sees a silver lining on the horizon: In St. Johann, they want to focus on a strong women's team. This year, they are playing in the regional league, but in two years' time at the latest, the aim is to be promoted to the 2nd division. Mild: "That could be a great project."