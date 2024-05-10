Daniels: “If the story was made up, it would be better”

Promised appearance on television show

Trump, who was already married to his current wife Melania at the time and had recently had his son Barron with her, had talked to her about the porn industry, among other things, and was "very interested in business matters". He also suggested that she appear on his TV show "The Apprentice". According to Clifford, there were further meetings with Trump after that. She broke off contact when she realized that nothing would come of her appearance on his TV show.