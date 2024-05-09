Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Giro d'Italia

Surprise man ends Spanish dry spell

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 17:45

Just like the day before, the 6th stage of the Giro d'Italia also fell prey to a breakaway. Surprise man Pelayo Sanchez secured the first Spanish Giro stage win in almost five years.

comment0 Kommentare

The Movistar rider beat his last two fellow breakaway riders, two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe and Australian Luke Plapp, in a sprint on the way to his biggest victory to date after 180 km from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme.

Alaphilippe, for his part, missed out on joining an illustrious circle. The French world champion from 2020 and 2021 has yet to win a stage at the Tour of Italy, while he has already won a stage at the Tour of Spain and Tour of France.

In the hectic stage with three gravel sections in the finish, Tadej Pogacar successfully defended the overall leader's pink jersey. The top favorite from Slovenia continues to lead the classification ahead of the Welshman Geraint Thomas and the Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez.

Pros had to swallow dust
In view of the high temperatures and dry weather, the pros had to swallow a lot of dust on the white gravel roads, which are also used in the Strade Bianche one-day race. The peloton had previously covered the first hour at a very fast average speed of almost 52 kilometers per hour before the field split up. The Austrian and Pogacar helper Felix Großschartner finished 36 seconds behind, while his compatriot Patrick Gamper was part of a small escape group in the meantime and ultimately finished 78th (+13:33 min.).

Friday should see major changes in the overall classification when the first of two individual time trials between Foligno and Perugia is on the program. The 40.6 km long section is predominantly flat until the second time trial at race kilometer 34, followed by a 6.6 km long 4th category climb up to the finish.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf