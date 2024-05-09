Surprise man ends Spanish dry spell

Pros had to swallow dust

In view of the high temperatures and dry weather, the pros had to swallow a lot of dust on the white gravel roads, which are also used in the Strade Bianche one-day race. The peloton had previously covered the first hour at a very fast average speed of almost 52 kilometers per hour before the field split up. The Austrian and Pogacar helper Felix Großschartner finished 36 seconds behind, while his compatriot Patrick Gamper was part of a small escape group in the meantime and ultimately finished 78th (+13:33 min.).