With mayors
The spectre of wind power: initiatives plan demo
At an information event in Feldkirchen, citizens' initiatives and mayors who are committed to the fight against wind power wanted to raise awareness of projects in the Nockberge mountains. Because they did not get a place, they are now planning a demonstration.
The wind power opponents had originally planned to hold their event on Saturday, May 11, between 9.30 and 11.00 a.m. at Rauterplatz in Feldkirchen. However, the town canceled this because the "book table" is already taking place there.
Demonstration instead of information event
"We suggested that we move to Schillerplatz-NIMO, but this was not approved either," explains Christa Hintermann, spokesperson for the citizens' movement "Carinthian mountains without wind turbines". "For this reason, we are organizing a demonstration event on Saturday under the motto: 'Informing not desired - demonstrating is always possible' in Feldkirchen."
Since the protests against a wind farm project near Gnesau in front of the Carinthian state government last spring, the wind power opponents have also been able to win over several mayors and politicians from the Nock region as supporters. And across party lines - several mayors want to take part in the planned demonstration.
Protecting the landscape as an argument
"Wind turbines don't fit in with the biosphere reserve!" emphasizes Karl Lessiak, SPÖ mayor of Reichenau. "For me, the protection of our special natural area, our idyllic landscape and, above all, the protection of people's health are paramount." Wilfried Mödritscher, head of the ÖVP municipality of Albeck, has a similar view: "Building wind turbines on the Nockberge would mean that this landscape, which is largely characterized by alpine farming, would lose its identity and become less attractive for guests and visitors."
Side by side with wind power opponents
The FPÖ, which is generally committed to the fight against wind power, was there from the start. This is also emphasized by the mayor of Deutsch-Griffen, Michael Reiner: "The FPÖ Carinthia has a clear stance against wind turbines in the Nockberge mountains and throughout Carinthia." He warns against hundreds more wind turbines. "Together with the four citizens' initiatives, the FPÖ stands up for the preservation of our alpine pastures, our homeland and gentle tourism in Carinthia," explains Dietmar Rauter, Mayor of St. Urban. "It is an affront to the ruling politicians that over 13,000 signatures of citizens, which the Freedom Party and citizens' initiatives have collected against wind turbines, are being ignored."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.