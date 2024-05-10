The spectre of wind power: initiatives plan demo

Side by side with wind power opponents

The FPÖ, which is generally committed to the fight against wind power, was there from the start. This is also emphasized by the mayor of Deutsch-Griffen, Michael Reiner: "The FPÖ Carinthia has a clear stance against wind turbines in the Nockberge mountains and throughout Carinthia." He warns against hundreds more wind turbines. "Together with the four citizens' initiatives, the FPÖ stands up for the preservation of our alpine pastures, our homeland and gentle tourism in Carinthia," explains Dietmar Rauter, Mayor of St. Urban. "It is an affront to the ruling politicians that over 13,000 signatures of citizens, which the Freedom Party and citizens' initiatives have collected against wind turbines, are being ignored."