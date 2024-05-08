"This is unbelievable!"
Wrong offside whistle deprives Bayern of an equalizer!
A huge upset in the FC Bayern camp: Because referee Szymon Marciniak blew the whistle on one of their attacks shortly before the end of 15 minutes of stoppage time, Germany's record champions have been deprived of at least extra time in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid!
"Blowing the whistle on a scene like that is unbelievable!" - Bayern veteran Thomas Müller had already been reasonably certain during the game, but in the post-match interviews it was clear: referee Marciniak had blown his whistle too early due to a mistake by one of his assistants and deprived Bayern of the chance to equalize.
If Marciniak had simply allowed the play to continue, the VAR would still have been able to check afterwards whether everything had gone according to plan. But the whistle had already blown by the time the shot hit the goal, and Real goalkeeper Andrij Lunin could rightly claim to have "switched off" ...
"Unbelievable. I can't understand it, you have to play through it!"
Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt, who had finished the attack into the net in the middle, was also perplexed after the game. "Unbelievable. I can't understand it, you have to play through it". And he went on to say that Marciniak had apologized, according to the Dutchman, who clearly couldn't make much of it.
"I don't want to say that Madrid are always lucky, but that made the difference today." ÖFB international Konrad Laimer agreed with his team-mate. "He could have let it go, it only takes two seconds longer!"
