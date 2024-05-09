"Fair remuneration"
Salzburg residents call for more support with care
Those who care for relatives themselves are often under enormous pressure - also financially. "Krone readers feel let down and are appealing to the state government. It's not just about money, but also about appreciation.
When his parents became care cases six years ago, a Salzburg pensioner had to make a decision: Because there were too few places available in the local retirement home, he could only have placed them in different provinces or cared for them himself at home. The "Krone" reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, opted for the latter.
4.10 euros per day for caring relatives
He looks after his mother, who has care level 5, around the clock 365 days a year - his father has since passed away. The care allowance is used for mobile home care and nursing home care. Since 2023, the federal government has provided up to 2,200 euros in annual support for family caregivers. In the case of the Salzburg pensioner, this amounts to 4.10 euros per day.
Around 80 percent of people in need of care in Austria are cared for at home by relatives. "If these people told the state: 'We can't do any more - dear state, please take over our work', our care system would collapse," points out the person concerned and would like to see "reasonably fair pay" for family carers.
Training allowance "below social welfare"
It was only in February that the state government rejected an employment model for family carers. The state is currently working on implementing the measures of Care Platform II. One of these is the monthly 600 euro subsidy for first-time trainees. "An income below the level of social welfare," remarks "Krone" reader Andrea Doppelmeier, whose daughter is training to become a qualified healthcare and nursing assistant.
She appeals to the state government: "Please enable all trainees in nursing and healthcare professions to receive a living wage. We need every single one of them to safeguard the healthcare system!" For comparison: police trainees receive around 2295 euros in their first year of training.
