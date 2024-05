Schilling scandal: The gfrett with the lateral entrants

1) The point of lateral entrants is that they have a high profile outside the party boundaries in order to bring the party additional votes. This can lead to strange candidacies. For example, Nora Baumgartner ran in the Czech Republic in 2004. Nora, who? Her stage name was Dolly Buster. She was not only a guest of Richard Lugner at the Opera Ball, but also became famous with films for adults, which allegedly nobody had seen. In other words: Ms. Buster was a porn star.