Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" reader feedback

Anonymous grumbling and farting: “It’s embarrassing!”

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 14:12

According to a report in the daily newspaper "Der Standard", the next political earthquake may now be in the offing: The Green Party's top candidate for the EU elections, Lena Schilling, has been banned by the courts from spreading rumors about one of her former best friends. Vice-Chancellor Kogler then described the accusations as "anonymous gossip and drivel". We have collected the reactions of the "Krone" community for you!

comment0 Kommentare

According to the statement, the 23-year-old undertakes to refrain from making a number of allegations in future. For example, Schilling is prohibited from claiming in future that one of her former girlfriends was beaten up by her husband and suffered a miscarriage as a result.

At the press conference called after the publication, both Schilling and Kogler put the case into perspective and spoke of "rumors" and "hearsay".

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Lobo78
Das Gericht beschäftigt sich mit "Gerüchten"? Und verurteilt auch danach? Das ist mir aber neu. Die Verteidigungsstrategie ist zum scheitern "verurteilt".
43
1
Benutzer Avatar
einganzschlauer
Kogler nennt ein Gerichtsurteil ein Gerücht . Die JM steht daneben und grinst. Wissen diese Chaoten eigentlich noch was sie tun?
50
1
Benutzer Avatar
LexxT
eine unterlassungserklärung ist also ein Gerücht? Ernsthaft? Mit der Menschheit geht es tatsächlich bergab.
50
0

"How embarrassing to have such politicians!"
Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler even went a step further and described the (court-confirmed) allegations as "anonymous gossip and huffing and puffing." The reaction of our community to Kogler's verbal derailment was correspondingly harsh.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Nutellamaginet
ein rechtskräftigen Gerichtsurteil - ist "Gefurze" ?
- dann wenn es ein Parteimitglied betrifft-
shame on you
sg Parteivorstand
52
0
Benutzer Avatar
geb1969
Kogler ist Vizekanzler der Republik Österreich und trifft diese Wortwahl.
Zum schämen ist das.
48
1
Benutzer Avatar
Minnimouse006
Na von der feinen Sorte ist Herr kogler in seiner Wortwahl nicht. Zum genieren solche Politiker zu haben
37
0

"Have youever heard of moral responsibility and setting an example, Ms Schilling?"
During the press conference, the Green Party's lead candidate emphasized that the case concerned personal matters that had nothing to do with politics.

On June 9, Austria will elect a total of 20 MEPs to represent the country's interests in the EU. (Bild: Daniel Kalker / dpa / picturedesk.com)
On June 9, Austria will elect a total of 20 MEPs to represent the country's interests in the EU.
(Bild: Daniel Kalker / dpa / picturedesk.com)

Here, too, the "Krone" community clearly disagrees. Even if Schilling's statements are in themselves apolitical, they paint a picture that is unworthy of a politician who is supposed to represent Austria abroad.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Stanley
„Was ich angeblich gesagt oder getan habe, hat aber nichts mit Politik zu tun“,

Schon mal etwas von moralischer Verantwortung und Vorbildwirkung gehört Frau Schilling..?
38
0
Benutzer Avatar
raimele63
Wenn ich das richtig verstehe, streitet sie die Vorwürfe gar nicht erst ab, sondern sagt einfach nur: Wen ich privat verleumde, geht euch Wahlvolk nun wirklich nichts an...
34
0
Benutzer Avatar
gast23
Wenn man also privat mies mit Leuten umgeht, hat das nichts mit der Politikerin zu tun? Was soll diese Aussage? Wenn nur en kleines bisschen der Anschuldigungen war sind, dann ist sie Geschichte.
37
0

How has this revelation influenced your opinion of Lena Schilling? What do you think of the Green Party leadership's attempts at justification? Do you think the case will have an impact on the Green Party's election result? We look forward to your comments!

Stefan Svitak
Stefan Svitak
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf