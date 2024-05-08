"Krone" reader feedback
Anonymous grumbling and farting: “It’s embarrassing!”
According to a report in the daily newspaper "Der Standard", the next political earthquake may now be in the offing: The Green Party's top candidate for the EU elections, Lena Schilling, has been banned by the courts from spreading rumors about one of her former best friends. Vice-Chancellor Kogler then described the accusations as "anonymous gossip and drivel". We have collected the reactions of the "Krone" community for you!
According to the statement, the 23-year-old undertakes to refrain from making a number of allegations in future. For example, Schilling is prohibited from claiming in future that one of her former girlfriends was beaten up by her husband and suffered a miscarriage as a result.
At the press conference called after the publication, both Schilling and Kogler put the case into perspective and spoke of "rumors" and "hearsay".
"How embarrassing to have such politicians!"
Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler even went a step further and described the (court-confirmed) allegations as "anonymous gossip and huffing and puffing." The reaction of our community to Kogler's verbal derailment was correspondingly harsh.
shame on you
"Have youever heard of moral responsibility and setting an example, Ms Schilling?"
During the press conference, the Green Party's lead candidate emphasized that the case concerned personal matters that had nothing to do with politics.
Here, too, the "Krone" community clearly disagrees. Even if Schilling's statements are in themselves apolitical, they paint a picture that is unworthy of a politician who is supposed to represent Austria abroad.
Schon mal etwas von moralischer Verantwortung und Vorbildwirkung gehört Frau Schilling..?
How has this revelation influenced your opinion of Lena Schilling? What do you think of the Green Party leadership's attempts at justification? Do you think the case will have an impact on the Green Party's election result? We look forward to your comments!
