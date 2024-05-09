Criticism of critics
Bohemian wind stirs up wind power storm
Criticism of wind turbines in the Mühlviertel region is driving one of the project applicants up the wall - especially that the state's environmental lawyer is firing back with "unscientific statements" before the procedure begins. Now a serious dispute is looming even before the start of the approval process.
"This is false information." At Verbund, which - as reported - is planning seven wind turbines up to 260 meters high in Rainbach and Grünbach in the Mühlviertel region, the statements made by wind power opponents are infuriating the bosses. "They say, for example, that each wind turbine is 300 kilograms lighter per year because so much debris falls to the ground as microplastics. There is not a single study on this," says Verbund spokesperson Florian Seidl, taking aim at Martin Donat, environmental lawyer for the state of Upper Austria, and asking that the reservations be included in the approval process - in comparison, private cars in Upper Austria cause around 1000 tons of rubber abrasion every year. The reliably blowing Bohemian wind, which is to power up to 50 wind turbines in the Mühlviertel region in the future, causes a storm even before the procedure begins.
Land secured, favorable offers
Opponents see this, or more precisely the environmental impact assessment, as a "fig leaf" because the project applicants already have all the expert reports in the drawer. In the Schiffberg project, scientists are already researching the effects of the wind turbines. Land for the turbines has been secured, citizens of both municipalities can participate financially and purchase electricity for 9.6 cents per kilowatt hour for the next 20 years.
Referendum coming
Critics have already presented a photomontage of the project. "Completely exaggerated and incorrectly depicted", according to Verbund, which intends to present its visual representation next week. An excursion to an existing wind farm in Lower Austria should also convince the people of Rainbach, who have been invited to the referendum on June 2.
Who made these statements? "We don't need a wind turbine on every hill" and "It (the expansion of wind energy, note) can't be achieved at this speed"? Answer: From Michael Strugl - the first in 2015 in his role as Upper Austrian State Councillor for Tourism, the second in 2023 as Verbund CEO.
"The wire is like a wheel in the wind", you could say in Mühlviertel dialect. The point of view has a massive influence on the perspective - in this case on the topic of wind power. If we want to achieve the energy transition, we will have to find a middle way. A happy solution for everyone is an illusion.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.