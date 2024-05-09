Vorteilswelt
Criticism of critics

Bohemian wind stirs up wind power storm

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 09:00

Criticism of wind turbines in the Mühlviertel region is driving one of the project applicants up the wall - especially that the state's environmental lawyer is firing back with "unscientific statements" before the procedure begins. Now a serious dispute is looming even before the start of the approval process.

"This is false information." At Verbund, which - as reported - is planning seven wind turbines up to 260 meters high in Rainbach and Grünbach in the Mühlviertel region, the statements made by wind power opponents are infuriating the bosses. "They say, for example, that each wind turbine is 300 kilograms lighter per year because so much debris falls to the ground as microplastics. There is not a single study on this," says Verbund spokesperson Florian Seidl, taking aim at Martin Donat, environmental lawyer for the state of Upper Austria, and asking that the reservations be included in the approval process - in comparison, private cars in Upper Austria cause around 1000 tons of rubber abrasion every year. The reliably blowing Bohemian wind, which is to power up to 50 wind turbines in the Mühlviertel region in the future, causes a storm even before the procedure begins.

This photomontage of the planned Schiffberg wind farm near Rainbach im Mühlkreis, published by opponents of the up to 260-metre-high energy plants, annoys the Verbund managers: "This is pure scaremongering and unrealistic." (Bild: IG FLIM)
This photomontage of the planned Schiffberg wind farm near Rainbach im Mühlkreis, published by opponents of the up to 260-metre-high energy plants, annoys the Verbund managers: "This is pure scaremongering and unrealistic."
(Bild: IG FLIM)

Land secured, favorable offers
Opponents see this, or more precisely the environmental impact assessment, as a "fig leaf" because the project applicants already have all the expert reports in the drawer. In the Schiffberg project, scientists are already researching the effects of the wind turbines. Land for the turbines has been secured, citizens of both municipalities can participate financially and purchase electricity for 9.6 cents per kilowatt hour for the next 20 years.

Referendum coming
Critics have already presented a photomontage of the project. "Completely exaggerated and incorrectly depicted", according to Verbund, which intends to present its visual representation next week. An excursion to an existing wind farm in Lower Austria should also convince the people of Rainbach, who have been invited to the referendum on June 2.

Kommentar
Mittelweg wird’s werden

Who made these statements? "We don't need a wind turbine on every hill" and "It (the expansion of wind energy, note) can't be achieved at this speed"? Answer: From Michael Strugl - the first in 2015 in his role as Upper Austrian State Councillor for Tourism, the second in 2023 as Verbund CEO.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV, Alexander Schwarzl, Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, Alexander Schwarzl, Markus Wenzel)

"The wire is like a wheel in the wind", you could say in Mühlviertel dialect. The point of view has a massive influence on the perspective - in this case on the topic of wind power. If we want to achieve the energy transition, we will have to find a middle way. A happy solution for everyone is an illusion.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
