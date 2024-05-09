Bohemian wind stirs up wind power storm

"This is false information." At Verbund, which - as reported - is planning seven wind turbines up to 260 meters high in Rainbach and Grünbach in the Mühlviertel region, the statements made by wind power opponents are infuriating the bosses. "They say, for example, that each wind turbine is 300 kilograms lighter per year because so much debris falls to the ground as microplastics. There is not a single study on this," says Verbund spokesperson Florian Seidl, taking aim at Martin Donat, environmental lawyer for the state of Upper Austria, and asking that the reservations be included in the approval process - in comparison, private cars in Upper Austria cause around 1000 tons of rubber abrasion every year. The reliably blowing Bohemian wind, which is to power up to 50 wind turbines in the Mühlviertel region in the future, causes a storm even before the procedure begins.