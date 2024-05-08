La Réunion
France’s tropical paradise
Imposing volcanoes, dense, lush green tropical forests, deep valleys and white beaches - where can you find all this? In a little corner of France in the middle of the blue ocean.
If you like to spend your vacation in a deckchair on the beach, you'd be better off choosing a different vacation destination. It would be a shame to come to La Réunion, a French overseas department, and miss out on the best. You might be wondering what that is. Well, the small island in the Indian Ocean is so incredibly diverse that you actually have to think about it first. Located 800 kilometers east of Madagascar, it was formed around 3 million years ago by volcanic activity as part of the Mascarene Islands.
Three basins with their own characteristics
Three basins run through the island: the Cirque de Salazie, the Cirque de Cilaos and the Cirque de Mafate, which can only be reached on foot or by helicopter. In the middle is the extinct volcano Piton des Neiges, the highest mountain in the Indian Ocean at 3071 meters.
We start in the heart of La Réunion. Here lies the most easily accessible Cirque de Salazie. This is the greenest part of the island. And the most precipitous. Countless waterfalls cascade down steep slopes. The basin, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also the largest with a length of around six kilometers. Fleeing from their masters, slaves were the first to colonize the impassable area around 1721.
After the abolition of slavery, they founded new villages and their own political systems together with the landlords, who were no longer able to cultivate their land due to a lack of labor. The Créole culture was born. The settlements up here still impress today with their breathtaking location. Hell-Bourg, once a climatic health resort for wealthy French people, was even named one of the most beautiful villages in France in 1999.
We return to the coast. Along the Route des Laves, we cross Le Grand Brûlé, a unique landscape created by the lava flows of the Piton de la Fournaise in the south-east of the island. It is part of the national park, which was established in 2007 and covers an area of 100,000 hectares. When an eruption occurs, the lava flows roll down into the ocean, changing the coastline and giving it a unique wild beauty. A hard crust forms on the surface, which cools first. Underneath, the magma continues its course. The resulting tunnels are true marvels of nature.
The Piton de la Fournaise is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, but is not considered dangerous. Those who hike here are immersed in a world of unreal beauty. Even the drive from Saint-Pierre on the winding, partly unpaved road, the "Route du volcan", is spectacular. After a few hairpin bends, the view of the Plaine des Sables, an unreal lunar landscape, opens up before we finally reach the starting point of the hike, the Pas de Bellecombe.
It's five o'clock in the morning, the best time to set off. After all, clouds could obscure the view later on. We follow hiking guide Manal along the white markings across the huge lava plain until the route finally ascends and, after what feels like an eternity, we finally stand on the edge of the main crater. The hike is strenuous, but the view makes up for all the exertion.
420 bends to the thermal baths
38 kilometers that have it all! The winding road that leads from Saint-Louis to the driest of the three basins, the Cirque de Cilaos, is narrow and confusing. There are said to be four hundred and twenty bends before you reach the pretty thermal town at an altitude of 1220 meters. Visitors used to be carried up in sedan chairs, but nowadays buses are used. Those who come here usually plan a hike up the Piton des Neiges. We only stay for a short time because we can't do without the beach. We use the last few days for snorkeling and relaxing in the lagoon of L'Ermitage.
However, the question of what is the best thing about La Réunion remains unanswered. It's so beautiful here, we just can't decide.
Eva Bukovec
Kommentare
