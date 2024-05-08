France’s tropical paradise

420 bends to the thermal baths

38 kilometers that have it all! The winding road that leads from Saint-Louis to the driest of the three basins, the Cirque de Cilaos, is narrow and confusing. There are said to be four hundred and twenty bends before you reach the pretty thermal town at an altitude of 1220 meters. Visitors used to be carried up in sedan chairs, but nowadays buses are used. Those who come here usually plan a hike up the Piton des Neiges. We only stay for a short time because we can't do without the beach. We use the last few days for snorkeling and relaxing in the lagoon of L'Ermitage.