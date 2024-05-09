Mad animal abuser shot down tomcat “Pecco”

The shock is huge in Ettendorf, a cadastral municipality in Stainz in western Styria. A trigger-happy animal hater is currently up to mischief there. Cat "Pecco" recently experienced this first-hand, as his wife Andrea St. told the "Krone" newspaper: "My husband noticed two dipples while petting him. We thought that he had gotten pitch in his fur again and was stuck. But when I wanted to give him some flea remedy, I noticed something sharp. I thought it was a rose thorn. But when I removed it, I saw a metal spike." She quickly packed up the velvet paw and took it to the vet. When he told the Styrian that "Pecco" had been shot twice, she was completely flabbergasted. What's more, the vet discovered that the projectiles were obviously sharpened, Ms. St. was shocked.