Holidays: When you should definitely fill up your tank

There is currently a public holiday almost every week - including Ascension Day on May 9. If you need to refuel on these days, you should do so directly on the holiday if possible, as experience from previous years has shown that it was on average more expensive the day before or after, according to the motorists' club. If you can wait a little longer, you should only go back to the filling station on Sunday, when it tends to be cheaper - as it still is on Monday morning.