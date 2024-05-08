Citizens in the Weinviertel region say no to cheap electricity

The result is binding

They cast a clear vote. And it was against the erection of large wind turbines in the municipal area. 41.26 percent were in favor of the construction of the wind turbines, while 58.74 percent rejected the project. The planned wind farm has therefore been shelved. Mayor Daniel Fröschl (ÖVP) had already announced in advance that the result of the survey would be binding as soon as more than half of the population took part - and in the end, 71.25 percent of those eligible to vote put their cross on the ballot paper.