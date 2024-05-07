"Only have 1 chance"
Hoenig has decided to undergo extremely risky surgery
Heinz Hoenig (72) has probably made the most difficult decision of his life: Despite being in poor health, he has decided to undergo a very risky operation. His wife Annika Kärsten-Hoenig (49) has told us how things are going with her husband in hospital.
Heinz Hoenig woke up on Monday after days in a coma and has already made an important decision. In an interview with RTL, his wife Annika said: "He clearly opted for surgery yesterday! Anything else is out of the question for him!"
The doctors had already spoken to Heinz yesterday. He was "very clear and fully conscious". "They informed him about his state of health and then explained the various options to him."
"We only have this one chance"
The actor later said to his wife: "Annika, we only have this one chance. And we will take this one chance. Trust me, everything will be fine!"
The 39-year-old also admitted that she never forgot the look in her husband's eyes during the emotional conversation. "That hope in his eyes. That belief in it. That incredible strength that I saw in him again," said the mother of two.
In the tearful conversation, Hoenig promised her: "I won't let you down! I won't let you and the children down. You are the love of my life and it's worth fighting for!"
Surgery survival rate is "very low"
Heinz has to have several operations. Not only does he need a new aorta, he also has to have surgery on his oesophagus due to a bacterial infection. "If my husband can be operated on, then the chances of surviving this operation are very slim. And if he is operated on, then in principle the oesophagus has to be moved to the outside."
Annika Kärsten-Hoenig explained a few days ago that the "Das Boot" actor would not be able to eat or drink for at least nine months after the operation and would have to be artificially fed instead.
