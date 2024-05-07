Six-year-old abused: “Mommy, it hurts so much!”

First there is the mother, a 39-year-old blonde, who is sitting apart from the other two defendants: "Yes, I am guilty," she confesses. "Unfortunately, I was completely overwhelmed." She had often chastised her child, the middle of three children, because she was "difficult" - among other things, she had beaten her with stinging nettles. "She screamed and cried, mummy, it hurts so much," the woman says in a low voice. "That's when I stopped and realized what was going on. She put me up to it."