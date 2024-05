Familiar faces among the Greens

The Greens are entering the state election campaign in the districts of Bludenz and Feldkirch with familiar faces. The current MPs Nadine Kasper (Bludenz) and Bernhard Weber (Feldkirch) are once again taking up promising positions on the lists. For symbolic and tactical reasons, the party leaders Daniel Zadra and Eva Hammerer were elected to head the district lists, running as a "dual leadership" and also ranking at the top of the state list.