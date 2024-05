From silent disco to cowboys and horse fairs

Around Ascension Day, numerous events in Upper Austria provide great entertainment: at the horse fair in Wels, for example, you can look over the shoulder of professional rider Bernd Hackl. "Howdy" is the motto at the Fatsy Cowboy Museum in Linz-Pichling, where you can find thousands of original exhibits. And if you're over 18 and fancy some music and dancing, you should definitely visit the Silent Disco in Linz's Sandburg!