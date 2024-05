Gang of burglars caused 560,000 euros in damage

In this country, 54 completed and 27 attempted house burglaries, ten house burglaries and four company burglaries (with cracked safes) as well as seven such attempts are to be attributed to the group, which has also been active in Germany. Four Albanian citizens aged between 28 and 37 are suspected in this regard and have partially confessed, according to the investigators. Five compatriots are still to be investigated. The family clan operated from Naples.