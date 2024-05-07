Wifo: Only weak economic growth until 2028

Improvement in unemployment

By contrast, the unemployment rate is expected to fall from 6.8 percent to 5.7 percent by 2028, according to the forecast. However, a massive upheaval must be digested. The baby boomers are retiring, and lower-birth cohorts are following them. Baby boomers have a lower level of education on average. Finding apprentices in particular is likely to become more difficult for companies, as many young people are pursuing higher education. Nevertheless, the labor supply will increase - because more foreign workers will join the workforce, Wifo expects. The proportion of foreign workers in total employment is likely to rise to almost 29% by 2028 - that would be more than twice as high as in 2010 (13.8%).