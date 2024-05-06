Tifosi deeply saddened
Jannik Sinner: “Don’t want to throw away three years”
Jannik Sinner's withdrawal from the tournament in Rome made waves throughout Italy. The national tennis association even called its own press conference at which the Australian Open champion explained his withdrawal. "I don't want to throw away three years of my career just to get back on the court as soon as possible," said the South Tyrolean.
Never before have so many tickets been sold in such a short space of time in the run-up to the tournament in the Eternal City as this year. Everyone wanted to see the 22-year-old South Tyrolean, who sparked a real tennis euphoria with his victory in Melbourne in January, play (and win) in Rome.
But after Sinner had to pull out early in Madrid due to injury, he announced on social media on Saturday that he would be skipping the tournament in Rome in order to be fit for the French Open, which begins on May 26. And put a bitter damper on the euphoria among the Tifosi.
"Serious problems"
A press conference was even called in Rome on Sunday, which was attended by the tennis star and the head of the association, Angelo Binaghi. "In Madrid it was up and down, sometimes I felt a lot of pain, sometimes almost none at all. I didn't think the problems would be so serious," explained Sinner. An MRI "showed that there was something wrong with my hip after all".
There are injuries that can be prevented, but this is not one of them. "I played almost without any complaints last year and have also come through this season injury-free so far. That's a good sign. But now I have to recover. I have to accept that, even if I feel sorry for the fans," said Sinner.
Participation in Paris up in the air
He will "only play at the French Open in Paris if I am 100 percent fit. We'll know more in seven to ten days. I don't want to throw away three years of my career just to get back on the court as quickly as possible."
