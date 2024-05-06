Difficult time of transition to a new form

At an exhibition in 1971 at Michael Werner's gallery in Cologne, these drawings sold like hot cakes and financed a vacation in Spain for the Brus family. There he developed a new formal language in his new drawings for the series "The Balcony of Europe", which was not well received by his gallery owner (too few explicit depictions of sex). Annoyed by this, Brus began to write texts for these pictures and put them together - the birth of the picture poems.