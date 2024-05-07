Anniversary in Kufstein
Knights storm the fortress again over Whitsun
For the 15th time, countless knights and their colorful entourage will conquer Kufstein Fortress on the long Whitsun weekend from 17 to 20 May. Hundreds of participants from all over Europe are expected to attend the knights' festival.
The Middle Ages return to Kufstein Fortress at Whitsun. At the 15th Knights' Festival, hundreds of participants from all over Europe will gather to cross swords, let arrows fly, spit fire and sing the praises of life in the castle.
Organizer Christian Domeier gives us a peek behind the curtain and shares what he and his team have planned for this year.
Evening fire spectacle
After all, the 15-year anniversary is to be celebrated in style and the thousands of visitors are to be presented with something magnificent. There will be a number of novelties in the popular evening fire show. For example, the artist group "Eventpuppets" will present a breathtaking trapeze act especially for the anniversary, in which fire takes center stage.
Numerous dance shows
The Swiss medieval rock band "Koenix", known throughout Europe, offers a legendary show with its in-house dance and fire group Lumarra, which is framed by enchanting dancers in fantastic costumes. In 2024, the grandiose Viennese formation "Narrengold" with front woman Christina alias "Filia Jungfer" will once again rock the big stage at Josefsburg.
Fairytale dream worlds for the little ones
For the first time this year, young visitors in particular can experience the Tyrolean Fairytale Dream Worlds, who will be performing "A fairytale journey back in time to the age of chivalry" in the fortress courtyard on Whit Monday.
All information at www.ritter-fest.de
