After information evening
Planned office tower in Schallmoos divides the city
It will certainly be months before the excavators for the office tower in Sterneckstrasse start work. For some, however, it is already clear that the project is an eyesore, for others it is just right.
Where is Salzburg-Schallmoos heading? The high-rise project on the busy Sterneckstrasse provides the blueprint. A former commercial site is to be developed, with offices and apartments planned. Politicians, residents and businesses are arguing about the right use. Everyone has different ideas. Years go by, the excavators move and don't move.
A public information event in mid-April brought numerous concerns about the office tower to light. "We will take a close look at everything," says designated planning councillor Anna Schiester (Greens). In any case, the high-rise project is still at the beginning, with the development plan. Only then will an architectural competition reveal more details about the high-rise construction project.
Prominent sites lie fallow
Schiester had many ideas for Schallmoos before the election. For example, a district center, more green space or better bike connections for the north of the district. This should finally be taken into account in the city's new spatial development concept (REK) and then implemented as soon as possible.
Project operators are currently on hold for four other prominent areas in Schallmoos. And thus in some cases also new living space.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.