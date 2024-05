Patient: “Even the doctors were shocked”

Summer is just around the corner and Brigitte Christler from Thaur is looking forward to outings with the family, garden parties and walks. Always with plenty of sun protection, of course. "A cream with factor 50 and other protective measures are always included," emphasizes the Tyrolean. Today, she can no longer understand why people spend hours in the sun without protection, says the 55-year-old. And then she tells her painful story.