Viennese pain patients need patience

For example, there is a strikingly low number of pain nurses in the healthcare network: in 2024 there are only 13 for 5614 beds, meaning one nurse is responsible for 432 patients. Doctors are also rare in some of the pain outpatient clinics. There are currently 41.6 doctors available to care for pain patients across Vienna. There is only one doctor at all at Klinik Landstraße. This leads to long waiting times. Patients wait up to three months for an initial assessment (see chart).