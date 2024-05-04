3 months waiting time
Viennese pain patients need patience
The blatant shortage of staff at Vienna's clinics leads to long waiting times in some cases, as a new question from the ÖVP to City Councillor for Health Hacker (SPÖ) shows. The latest figures are available to the "Krone".
One in five Austrians suffers from constant pain that lasts longer than three months. According to the Austrian Pain Society, around a third of those affected are unable to work and a fifth have to take early retirement.
Treatment is provided both by doctors in private practice and in hospital. In Vienna's hospitals, however, this area is neglected, as a recent answer to a question from the ÖVP to City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ) shows.
It is our responsibility to ensure that all Viennese have rapid access to the best possible medical care
ÖVP-Gesundheitssprecherin Ingrid Korosec
For example, there is a strikingly low number of pain nurses in the healthcare network: in 2024 there are only 13 for 5614 beds, meaning one nurse is responsible for 432 patients. Doctors are also rare in some of the pain outpatient clinics. There are currently 41.6 doctors available to care for pain patients across Vienna. There is only one doctor at all at Klinik Landstraße. This leads to long waiting times. Patients wait up to three months for an initial assessment (see chart).
The Vienna Health Association explains: "Chronic pain patients are treated according to urgency. This means that severe pain patients are seen immediately - with no waiting time."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.