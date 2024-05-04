Vorteilswelt
3 months waiting time

Viennese pain patients need patience

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 19:00

The blatant shortage of staff at Vienna's clinics leads to long waiting times in some cases, as a new question from the ÖVP to City Councillor for Health Hacker (SPÖ) shows. The latest figures are available to the "Krone".

One in five Austrians suffers from constant pain that lasts longer than three months. According to the Austrian Pain Society, around a third of those affected are unable to work and a fifth have to take early retirement.

Up to 3 months waiting time for pain patients in Viennese hospitals.
Up to 3 months waiting time for pain patients in Viennese hospitals.
Treatment is provided both by doctors in private practice and in hospital. In Vienna's hospitals, however, this area is neglected, as a recent answer to a question from the ÖVP to City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ) shows.

It is our responsibility to ensure that all Viennese have rapid access to the best possible medical care

ÖVP-Gesundheitssprecherin Ingrid Korosec

For example, there is a strikingly low number of pain nurses in the healthcare network: in 2024 there are only 13 for 5614 beds, meaning one nurse is responsible for 432 patients. Doctors are also rare in some of the pain outpatient clinics. There are currently 41.6 doctors available to care for pain patients across Vienna. There is only one doctor at all at Klinik Landstraße. This leads to long waiting times. Patients wait up to three months for an initial assessment (see chart).

The Vienna Health Association explains: "Chronic pain patients are treated according to urgency. This means that severe pain patients are seen immediately - with no waiting time."

