ÖLV sprinters

Olympic ticket at stake in the Caribbean paradise

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 11:55

Dream destination Bahamas! The pearl in the Caribbean presents itself from its most beautiful side for Austria's sprint relay team. However, Katharina Stadler, Leni Lindner, Viktoria Willhuber, Karin Strametz and Isabel Posch have not come here for a vacation! They want to land the Olympic coup.

comment0 Kommentare

"The Bahamas are just as you would imagine them to be," smiles Isabel Posch. "Beautiful beaches, palm trees and cool people." However, the 24-year-old from Vorarlberg has not jetted off to the Caribbean for a vacation, but to compete with the red-white-red 4x100 meter relay team today and tomorrow for a ticket to the Olympics in Paris.

The Bahamas are at their best for Isabel Posch.
The Bahamas are at their best for Isabel Posch.
(Bild: zVg)
Dream beaches...
Dream beaches...
(Bild: zVg)
... and palm trees included.
... and palm trees included.
(Bild: zVg)

Willhuber stranded in London
"I've settled in really well here now," reveals the future army athlete. Even though the journey was anything but easy. "Both my colleague Viktoria Willhuber and my luggage got stuck in London and only arrived in the Bahamas 24 hours after me."

Posch and Co. want to get one of the 14 Olympic tickets at stake in Nassau.
Posch and Co. want to get one of the 14 Olympic tickets at stake in Nassau.
(Bild: ÖLV/Alfred Nevsimal)

Ankle is no longer a problem
Vorarlberg's record-breaking heptathlete has good news regarding her ankle. The water retention that prevented her from competing at the Multistars meeting in Brescia last weekend is no longer a problem. "Fortunately, it got better very quickly," says the nutrition science student, giving the all-clear.

The mood among the red-white-red sprinters is just right!
The mood among the red-white-red sprinters is just right!
(Bild: ÖLV/Unfried)

Securing qualification for the European Championships in Rome
Will it be enough for one of the 14 tickets up for grabs? "It certainly won't be easy," says ÖLV coach Philipp Unfried. "We will do our best. The number one goal is to secure qualification for the European Championships in Rome and then just see how far we can go."

