Signa: Do public prosecutors have sufficient resources?

"The public prosecutor's office is the final stage"

René Rupprecht, spokesman for the WKStA, says: "Yes." A team has been formed and is well positioned together with Soko Signa. There is no senior public prosecutor who only has to conduct a single case. He also refers to the legal system: "The public prosecutor's office is the last stage. We only deal with the most serious violations, the criminal allegations. The entire Signa complex must be dealt with by the governing bodies and the insolvency administrators."