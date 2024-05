Woman desperate: Terminally ill person should go to the bank

"My husband was admitted to hospital in mid-December 2023 and it was foreseeable that he wouldn't be able to leave the hospital any time soon. His condition deteriorated very quickly. Unfortunately, we hadn't made sure that I was authorized to sign on his account by then," says the 75-year-old. Now they wanted to make up for this and Josef Rath (76) signed a power of attorney in the presence of a nurse. But then came the shock at a Bank Austria branch in Linz.