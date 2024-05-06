Big | Brave: sound tourists with delicate aggression

In Big | Brave, cooperation is based above all on the close friendship that prevails within the band. "Of course we discuss and argue a lot, that's inevitable," says Ball, "but the longer you work together, the more you focus on the good things." Frontwoman Wattie has to think of the greats in pop when she thinks of counter-examples. "Michael Jackson and Beyoncé both sang 'Someone's gettin' fired' during a song at live shows because they didn't like something. That's unbelievable. The rules are very simple for all of us: treat everyone around you the way you want to be treated. It sounds simple, and it is simple, but many people find it incredibly difficult." Tasy Hudson, who recently joined the team, knows what it takes to be part of Big | Brave. "You have to be open and honest and there's absolutely no room for any ego games. We don't take ourselves seriously and we share a passion for travel. First and foremost, we are tourists rather than a touring band."