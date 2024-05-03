New city government
Missing signature: ÖVP keeps Auinger in suspense
The new fronts in the future city government are quickly becoming clear. The future mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) and deputy mayor Florian Kreibich (ÖVP) mocked each other's style on Thursday. The reason: Auinger's ultimatum regarding the government program for the next five years. He wanted clarity by Thursday afternoon as to who would sign the paper.
Kreibich says: "We certainly won't be rushed into it. That's not a particularly fine political style." The ÖVP wants to decide this at a steering committee meeting on Monday; the party program will be officially signed on Tuesday.
ÖVP has concerns about finances and housing
The ÖVP's biggest concerns: the financial chapter with planned debts, the proportion of at least 75 percent subsidized rental apartments and other points relating to housing. Auinger was also angry because he found out about the ÖVP's cooling-off period from the media. "The style should be to call me and tell me that," said Auinger.
Things are bubbling behind the scenes. Kreibich's hesitation could be due to the powerful provincial party. It is in the provincial government with the FPÖ. If the City Blacks were to join forces with the SPÖ, KPÖ and Citizens' List, this could cast a skewed light on Black-Blue. Kreibich comments: "We will only make decisions based on what affects the city."
