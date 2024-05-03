Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New city government

Missing signature: ÖVP keeps Auinger in suspense

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 07:00
The future mayor wanted to know by Thursday who would sign the government paper. Kreibich is still thinking about it.
comment0 Kommentare

The new fronts in the future city government are quickly becoming clear. The future mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) and deputy mayor Florian Kreibich (ÖVP) mocked each other's style on Thursday. The reason: Auinger's ultimatum regarding the government program for the next five years. He wanted clarity by Thursday afternoon as to who would sign the paper.

Kreibich says: "We certainly won't be rushed into it. That's not a particularly fine political style." The ÖVP wants to decide this at a steering committee meeting on Monday; the party program will be officially signed on Tuesday.

ÖVP has concerns about finances and housing
The ÖVP's biggest concerns: the financial chapter with planned debts, the proportion of at least 75 percent subsidized rental apartments and other points relating to housing. Auinger was also angry because he found out about the ÖVP's cooling-off period from the media. "The style should be to call me and tell me that," said Auinger.

Things are bubbling behind the scenes. Kreibich's hesitation could be due to the powerful provincial party. It is in the provincial government with the FPÖ. If the City Blacks were to join forces with the SPÖ, KPÖ and Citizens' List, this could cast a skewed light on Black-Blue. Kreibich comments: "We will only make decisions based on what affects the city."

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf