Many young people affected
More unemployed and at the same time a shortage of skilled workers
In Tyrol, more than 20,500 people are currently registered with the AMS without a job. The increase is particularly high among young people and foreigners. At the same time, there is a desperate need for skilled workers and apprentices in particular.
The Arbeitsmarktservice (AMS) Tirol reported an unemployment rate of 5.6 percent for April. Exactly 20,516 people were without a job on the reporting date - 11.3 percent more than in the previous year. In addition, 2325 people were undergoing AMS training.
"Increase across all sectors"
"Inflation, which is still too high, and high interest rates are causing unemployment in Tyrol to continue to rise across all sectors. The retail and construction sectors are particularly affected," explains Johannes Schranz, Deputy Managing Director of AMS Tirol.
Unemployment among young people under the age of 25 has risen at an above-average rate (+26.7%). Foreigners are also affected significantly more often. The increase in people from third countries (non-EU) was 21%. What the current statistics also show: The rise in unemployment mainly affects men and less well-educated people.
More than 1200 apprenticeships available
Higher unemployment, yet a shortage of skilled workers - this phenomenon is particularly evident in the apprenticeship market. According to the AMS, 1275 jobs are immediately available. This contrasts with 368 young people who are currently looking for an apprenticeship.
