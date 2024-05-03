Chamber puts up a tree for Minister

Chamber of Agriculture President Josef Moosbrugger has been in a better mood before. The reason for his bad mood is a new EU regulation on forests - or as Moosbrugger calls it: "A bureaucratic monster that the EU is creating here and that should not be unleashed on our forest farmers." Behind the EU deforestation regulation is the desire not to convert forest land into agricultural land. The aim is to curb the global deforestation trend. Means to an end: more transparency. For example, so-called geolocalization - and this is precisely what Moosbrugger takes issue with.