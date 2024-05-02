Shoplifter’s husband arrested at trial

While the accused Austrian woman (46) already had criminal experience and six entries in her criminal record, the other defendant (39), a Romanian woman living in this country and a university graduate, was sitting in front of the judge for the first time. Because they both took a total of 29 items for 3,200 euros from a clothing store in Salzburg on February 2, 2024. The prosecutor gives details: "They put the loot in the baby carriage." When two store detectives confronted the women, the 46-year-old reacted extremely violently: "She used violence against two detectives, hit them with her fist and ran over one detective's feet with the baby carriage." The first defendant is therefore accused of robbery and the second defendant of "only" simple theft. That was not all: the 46-year-old is also alleged to have stolen a baby carriage in Tyrol weeks earlier. "For the grandchildren," said the childless woman when asked.