Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Judge called police

Shoplifter’s husband arrested at trial

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 12:35

Two women had to explain themselves in the regional court on Thursday for the theft of 29 items of clothing from a fashion store in Salzburg. But the husband of the first defendant could not calm down. The result: a police operation outside the courtroom.

comment0 Kommentare

While the accused Austrian woman (46) already had criminal experience and six entries in her criminal record, the other defendant (39), a Romanian woman living in this country and a university graduate, was sitting in front of the judge for the first time. Because they both took a total of 29 items for 3,200 euros from a clothing store in Salzburg on February 2, 2024. The prosecutor gives details: "They put the loot in the baby carriage." When two store detectives confronted the women, the 46-year-old reacted extremely violently: "She used violence against two detectives, hit them with her fist and ran over one detective's feet with the baby carriage." The first defendant is therefore accused of robbery and the second defendant of "only" simple theft. That was not all: the 46-year-old is also alleged to have stolen a baby carriage in Tyrol weeks earlier. "For the grandchildren," said the childless woman when asked.

Rabid husband arrested

But there was a scandal in the middle of the hearing: the 46-year-old's husband, who was following the trial, suddenly interrupted the judge and refused to calm down. When the judge ordered him out of the courtroom, he attacked the two detectives who were waiting to testify. He threatened both of them. The judge then called the police and minutes later the man was arrested in the corridors of the regional court.

The case was then heard: Both made a confession. Both emphasized that they were sorry for the theft. The blameless woman paid a fine of 400 euros and the judge then dropped the criminal proceedings in her case. The 46-year-old was also given a "one-off chance" in the form of a 24-month suspended sentence. She only has to pay a fine of 140 euros for an old offense. "This is the very last shot across the bow," warned the judge: "If you do anything else now, you'll go to prison."

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf