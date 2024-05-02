Five rejections! Bayern’s search for a coach turns into a fiasco

Five rejections

This means that five potential successors to Tuchel have already decided against FC Bayern - and these are only the candidates whose interest from Munich has been made public. Xavi also changed his mind last week and will remain at FC Barcelona. Jürgen Klopp would prefer to take some time out after Liverpool, but is suddenly back on Dortmund's radar - and Zinedine Zidane is also said to have no desire to come to Germany.