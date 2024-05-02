"Smashing slaps in the face!"
Five rejections! Bayern’s search for a coach turns into a fiasco
Nobody wants to coach the great FC Bayern - at least not yet! With ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, the fifth candidate to succeed Thomas Tuchel turned down on Thursday. Now good advice is expensive ...
After the rejections of national coach Julian Nagelsmann and Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso, Rangnick was considered the top favorite for the coaching position at Bayern. However, the 65-year-old German opted for Austria's national team and also against Bayern. Then there is Unai Emery, who was the declared candidate to extend his contract at Aston Villa, and Roberto De Zerbi, who would rather continue to cause a sensation at Brighton.
Five rejections
This means that five potential successors to Tuchel have already decided against FC Bayern - and these are only the candidates whose interest from Munich has been made public. Xavi also changed his mind last week and will remain at FC Barcelona. Jürgen Klopp would prefer to take some time out after Liverpool, but is suddenly back on Dortmund's radar - and Zinedine Zidane is also said to have no desire to come to Germany.
"What a cracking slap in the face for the record champions!" was therefore the headline in the German newspaper "Bild" on Thursday, which also described Uli Hoeneß' heckling as not exactly helpful during the coach search by sports boss Max Eberl and Christoph Freund.
The new candidates
But which candidates are left for FC Bayern? Lucien Favre (out of a job), Hansi Flick (out of a job), Louis van Gaal (out of a job), Christian Streich (quitting Freiburg) Roger Schmidt (Benfica Lisbon), Sebastian Hoeneß (Stuttgart) but also Zidane (out of a job) are being discussed in Germany following Rangnick's rejection. In addition, star coaches Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte are currently without a club ...
One thing is certain: Bayern should not afford another rejection in this crisis season with a maximum of one title ...
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.